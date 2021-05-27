Saturday is Poppy Day

In 1921, the American Legion Auxiliary adopted the Poppy as the organization’s memorial flower and pledged its use to benefit our servicemen and their families. On Saturday, May 29, 2021 the Beatrice American Legion Auxiliary volunteers will distribute the red crepe paper poppies in exchange for contributions to assist disabled and hospitalized veterans.

The poppies provide disabled veterans with an income and rehabilitation activity and reminds Americans of the sacrifice of veterans over the years. Donations received by Auxiliary volunteers for the poppies are used exclusively to assist and support veterans and their families.

The poppy has become a nationally known and recognized symbol of the sacrifice and is worn and used by Auxiliary members to honor the men and women who served and died for their country in all wars. On May 29, please wear a Poppy to show your appreciation to all Veterans. Donate to Veterans and their Families.

Poppy Girl for this year is: Elizabeth Joy Hundley, 9, of Hickman.

She is entering the fourth grade and is a member of the Legion Junior Auxiliary in Beatrice. Parents: Mark and Shauna Hundley

The American Legion Auxiliary will be taking donations for a poppy at Ashley Furniture, Boomgaars, Russ’ Market, Sunmart, and Sunrise Bakery.

