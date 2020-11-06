SCC ag students attend national convention

A number of Southeast Community College students from the Beatrice Campus attended the Virtual National FFA Convention and received an American Degree last week.

“For a student to earn the American Degree, members put in a lot of time and effort,” said Travis Pralle, SCC Ag Instructor. “The National FFA Organization has specific requirements for students to accomplish in order to be considered for this premier degree recognition. A few examples of those requirements include; outstanding leadership, community involvement and a passion for agriculture.”