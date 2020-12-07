 Skip to main content
SCC Ag students raise money for Beatrice kids
SCC Ag students raise money for Beatrice kids

Students on Southeast Community College’s Beatrice Campus raised approximately $3,000 for the Gage County Adopt-a-Kid community service project. Students raised money to buy gifts for local children in the Beatrice area during the holiday season.

The Ag students kicked off the drive at the beginning of November and collected money through Thanksgiving. A group of students will purchase the gifts at local businesses and will distribute them on Dec. 8, 2020. Seventy children were adopted for holiday gifts. This is the 16th year the Ag program has taken part in this community service project.

For more about SCC’s Agriculture Management & Production program, contact Kenni Woerner at: 402-228-8130, or kwoerner@southeast.edu

