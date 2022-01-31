SCC Ag students raise money for local children

Students on Southeast Community College’s Beatrice Campus raised approximately $3,400 for the Gage County Adopt-a-Kid community service project. Students raised money to buy nearly 80 gifts for local children in the Beatrice area during the holiday season.

“It was very uplifting to have the opportunity to provide kids with gifts for the holiday season,” said Raegan Fiala, Ag student. “Knowing these kids have a present under their tree is very heartwarming, and I’m glad the SCC Ag Club took part in this opportunity to help these kiddos out.”

The Ag students kicked off the drive at the beginning of November and collected money through the beginning of December. A group of students purchased the gifts at local businesses and distributed them to the children the week of Dec. 6. This is the 17th year the Ag program has taken part in this community service project.

“Our Ag students raised $3,400 and were able to purchase gifts for 78 children in Beatrice and surrounding communities,” said Kenni Woerner, Ag instructor. “The students set their goal at $3,000 this year and blew past that amount. What an amazing accomplishment."

The event is sponsored by Blue Valley Community Action.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0