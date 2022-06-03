SCC announces area graduates

Southeast Community College in Nebraska has released the names of students who graduated with degrees, diplomas or certificates following the 2022 Spring term on the Beatrice, Lincoln and Milford campuses, as well as learning centers.

Joshua Michael Norris, Associate of Arts in Academic Transfer, Hays, KS; Kevin Scott Rahe, Associate of Arts in Academic Transfer, Beatrice, NE; Jesse Michael Sacrison, Associate of Arts in Academic Transfer, Spearfish, SD, Distinction; Addison A. Dorn, Associate of Science in Academic Transfer, Filley, NE, High Distinction, Phi Theta Kappa; Stephanie Jean Ellis, Associate of Applied Science in Associate Degree Nursing (LPN - ADN Option), Beatrice, NE; Leslie Oriana Howell, Associate of Arts in Business, Beatrice, NE; Connor Daniel Diehl, Associate of Applied Science in Business, Beatrice, NE; DaLena Rae Schultz, Associate of Applied Science in Business, Beatrice, NE; Robin Lynn Cooper, Certificate in Dietary Manager, Beatrice, NE; Heather Leanne Grove, Associate of Science in Health Sciences, Beatrice, NE, Distinction, Phi Theta Kappa; Danielle Dawn Charters, Diploma in Practical Nursing, Plymouth, NE; Nessa Jean Christlieb, Diploma in Practical Nursing, Beatrice, NE; Samantha Jo Espinoza, Diploma in Practical Nursing, Beatrice, NE; Jacqueline Kay Latshaw, Diploma in Practical Nursing, Beatrice, NE; Desiree Renee Port, Diploma in Practical Nursing, Beatrice, NE; Shannon Lee Schidler, Diploma in Practical Nursing, Beatrice, NE; Lindsey Marie Spale, Diploma in Practical Nursing, Beatrice, NE, Phi Theta Kappa; Dylan Michael Buss, Associate of Applied Science in Welding Technology, Beatrice, NE