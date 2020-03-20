SCC announces cancellations

Lincoln – In response to the COVID-19 virus, Southeast Community College is implementing a number of cautionary measures to keep its students, visitors and employees safe. As a result, many events are canceled until further notice. Below is a list of cancellations and updates.

· All spring sports and competitions are cancelled at the Beatrice Campus.

· Remaining Spring Discovery Days are cancelled. Admissions staff is contacting all registered guests to answer questions and help explore other visit opportunities at SCC.

· Campus tours will be evaluated on an on-going basis. Individual campus tours have been cancelled for the week of March 16. Please continue to monitor https://www.southeast.edu/visitscc/ for updates.

· SCC Wellness Centers and gymnasiums are closed to students, faculty and staff until further notice.

· The Phi Theta Kappa academic awards ceremony and luncheon originally scheduled for April 22 in Lincoln has been cancelled.

· The Jack J. Huck Continuing Education Center will be shortening hours from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and closed on Saturdays.