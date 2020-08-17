SCC announces coding camp

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Southeast Community College (SCC) is enhancing its existing roster of workforce development programs through a new bootcamp that will focus on Back End Software Development. This affordable coding education will be provided by Promineo Tech, an innovative provider of tech education.

“Qualified coders are in high demand in the region,” said Lora Ives, Assistant Director of Workforce Solutions at Southeast Community College. “We’re thrilled to be able to provide technology education that will aid residents in becoming part of the growing Silicon Prairie.”

The new bootcamp runs 18-weeks long with a focus on back end software development. Three 6-week courses will help students master skills needed for entry-level roles such as software developer, software engineer and java developer. Courses will cover everything from Java to Web API Design, and more. The program will be offered online.

“The courses are flexible, which will allow those with job or family obligations to pursue the opportunity,” Ives added. “Students will meet together online once per week, with access to instructors who have worked in the industry, who can provide respected insights.”