SCC announces coding camp

Southeast Community College (SCC) is enhancing its existing roster of workforce development programs through a new bootcamp that will focus on Back End Software Development. This affordable coding education will be provided by Promineo Tech, an innovative provider of tech education.
“Qualified coders are in high demand in the region,” said Lora Ives, Assistant Director of Workforce Solutions at Southeast Community College. “We’re thrilled to be able to provide technology education that will aid residents in becoming part of the growing Silicon Prairie.”
The new bootcamp runs 18-weeks long with a focus on back end software development. Three 6-week courses will help students master skills needed for entry-level roles such as software developer, software engineer and java developer. Courses will cover everything from Java to Web API Design, and more. The program will be offered online.
“The courses are flexible, which will allow those with job or family obligations to pursue the opportunity,” Ives added. “Students will meet together online once per week, with access to instructors who have worked in the industry, who can provide respected insights.”
The courses are open to the public with classes beginning on Tuesday, Sept. 15. Residents can learn more at https://www.southeast.edu/coding-boot-camp/ .
“The affordability of the bootcamp is the most significant part,” Ives shared. “While other comparable programs can run up to $13,000, Southwest’s will cost only $3,999. The skills students gain in this program will be invaluable as they set off on a lucrative career.”
Technology careers are in high demand as the economy shifts toward distance services. Historically, these careers have also outpaced others; the industry boasts an anticipated 21 percent growth rate over the next ten years.
“The careers of today require training beyond high school, more so than any other time,” shared Nick Suwyn, founder of Promineo Tech. “Providing affordable, accessible technology education will lift not just students, but entire communities.”
