SCC announces Dean's List

Southeast Community College in Nebraska has released its Dean’s List for the term completed on Dec. 16, 2022, on the Beatrice, Lincoln and Milford campuses.
To be recognized on SCC’s Dean’s List, a student must complete at least six semester credit hours of the term with a minimum grade-point average of 3.5. Classes with a grade of “P” (Pass) do not count toward the six-hour minimum.
Area students include:
Hailee Michelle Buss, Beatrice, Associate Degree Nursing (LPN - ADN Option); Deziree Dawn Ebbers, Western, Practical Nursing; Natasha Dawn Gruenert, Pickrell, Academic Transfer; Kaylee Lynn Klover, Blue Springs, Business; Trinity Riley John Meyers, Beatrice, Computer Information Technology; Brittany Tayler Milke, Lincoln, Human Services; Catherine Kelly Stanosheck-Spikes, Odell, Academic Transfer.