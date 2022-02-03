SCC announces graduates

Southeast Community College in Nebraska has released the names of students who graduated with degrees, diplomas or certificates following the 2021 Summer term and 2021 Fall Semester on the Beatrice, Lincoln and Milford campuses, as well as learning centers.
Christopher Donald Schmidt, Associate of Applied Science in Agriculture Management & Production, Diller, Distinction; Stacia M. Kelle, Associate of Applied Science in Associate Degree Nursing, Beatrice; Jadrian Marie Yates, Associate of Applied Science in Associate Degree Nursing, Beatrice; Kevin Scott Rahe, Certificate in Event Venue & Operations Management, Beatrice; Shannon Leiloni Dohmen, Associate of Arts in Criminal Justice, Beatrice, High Distinction; Lisa M. Evers, Certificate in Dietary Manager, Beatrice; Evelyn Belle Gascon, Associate of Applied Science in Physical Therapist Assistant, Beatrice; Christopher Donald Schmidt, Certificate in Precision Agriculture, Diller, Distinction.