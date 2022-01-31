SCC automotive program receives donated vehicles

Southeast Community College’s General Motors Automotive Service Educational Program recently received a 2020 Chevy Equinox and a 2020 Chevy Blazer through GM’s corporate donations program.

GM’s program assists institutions within the GM Training Network. The vehicles will be used to help train students in the program and to familiarize them with GM cars, trucks and SUVs. SCC’s program is on the Milford Campus.

“We are thankful for the value that General Motors and our area dealers see in our ASEP students,” said Kevin Uhler, program director. “These new-vehicle donations demonstrate their continued support to helping our students become highly trained graduates that can hit the ground running.”

The GM ASEP curriculumincorporates advanced automotive technical training with a strong academic foundation of math, reading and electronics, andboth analytical and technical skills.

Students who complete SCC’s program earn an Associate of Applied Science degree while working and learning on the job, resulting ina solid education combined with invaluable work experience. Since 1979, GM’s continued commitment to identifyand support these college and university programs has produced more than 18,000 service technicians.

