SCC Beatrice student receives PTK scholarship

Southeast Community College student Kaitlyn Lorenzen was named a 2021 Coca-Cola Academic Team Bronze Scholar and will receive a $1,000 scholarship. Students are nominated based on academic achievement, leadership and community service.

Lorenzen is an Academic Transfer student at SCC’s Beatrice Campus, and also plays for the Storm volleyball team and is active in the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society. After SCC, she hopes to transfer to a four-year college and continue her education.

“I decided it was the smartest option for me,” she said about choosing SCC. “It’s allowed me to take general education classes while deciding on my next step, as I was unsure coming out of high school.”

Lorenzen is an Omaha native and attended Burke High School. She is a triplet and her siblings include Josh and Emily, as well as older brother Nate. She will graduate from SCC in May.

“I couldn’t have done this without the support of my family and my coaches for always encouraging me to put academics first and never give up,” she added.

The Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation sponsors the Coca-Cola Academic Team program by recognizing 50 gold, 50 silver and 50 bronze scholars with nearly $200,000 in scholarships annually to community college students.