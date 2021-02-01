SCC Board votes for no tuition increase

The Southeast Community College Board of Governors approved a $3 per credit hour increase in the Facility Fee for the 2021-2022 academic year, but held tuition at its current rate during its regular monthly meeting on Dec. 15. The motion was unanimous.

The rates established by the Board will take effect for the 2021 Fall Semester starting in August. Nebraska residents will pay $102 per credit hour in tuition and $12 per credit hour in fees for a total of $114 per credit hour. Non-resident rates also increased $3 in fees, meaning those students will pay $123 per credit hour in tuition and $12 per credit hour in fees for a total of $135 per credit hour. Non-resident rates also take effect for the 2021 Fall Semester.

The additional $3 in fees will mean resident students will pay $3,420 for 30 semester hours (one year), a 2.7% increase over the current year.

The Board also set room and board rates for 2021-2022. Those rates increased as much as 16% depending on single or double occupancy.

