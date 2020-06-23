SCC creates George Floyd scholarship for minority students

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

A $10,000 donation in George Floyd's name will create a scholarship for minority students studying at Southeast Community College, the college announced Tuesday.

The initial gift to create the scholarship came from a longtime SCC instructor after the president of North Central University in Minneapolis called on higher education leaders to act in the wake of the police killing of 46-year-old Floyd in May.

The donor, who according to SCC wishes to remain anonymous, did not want to stand on the sidelines during the Black Lives Matter movement, what the individual called "the most significant social justice movement" since the civil rights movement of the 1960s.

The scholarship, which will be given in amounts ranging between $500 and $750, will be given to a part-time or full-time student in any associate degree program at SCC's campuses in Lincoln, Beatrice or Milford.

Recipients must be minority students with a 2.0 GPA or higher who qualify for financial aid, SCC said.

Amanda Baron, SCC's associate dean for its Arts & Sciences Division, said the college wants to answer the call to action, and hopes the scholarship will help improve recruitment and retention of minority students.

"When marches are over and the outrage subsides, there is still work to do," Baron said. "Now is the time."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.