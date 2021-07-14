SCC hires foundation director

Michelle Birkel of Lincoln has been named the new executive director of Southeast Community College’s Educational Foundation. Birkel replaces Dr. Jack Huck, who spent seven years in the same role and is now serving as president of the Foundation Board.

“My goal is to become familiar with the great history of SCC and to meet current staff and faculty,” she said. “Evaluating and implementing a comprehensive advancement program that includes planned and deferred giving, major gifts, annual campaigns, corporate, and foundation gifts is something I am looking forward to as well.”

Birkel has extensive fundraising experience at the Pius X Foundation, Catholic Social Services and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Lincoln/Lancaster County. She is eager to bring in more scholarship dollars and to advance the mission of the Foundation.

“At Pius X, one of the most gratifying parts of my job was implementing and administrating their scholarship program so families and students could afford the tuition and be able to attend Pius X,” she said. “I am looking forward to doing this at the SCC Educational Foundation as well, to help students lighten their financial burden and to allow them to focus on learning and their career.”

Originally from Bellwood, Birkel graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a business degree. She and her husband Paul have four children and two grandchildren.

