SCC Lincoln renovation on track to completion

Southeast Community College’s Lincoln Campus is in the process of a $30-million facelift that is transforming a large portion of the existing 300,000 square-foot main building. Construction started in the spring of 2021 and is scheduled to be completed a couple months ahead of schedule in February 2023.

“We’re excited to finish this next phase in transforming the Lincoln Campus and addressing the needs of our students,” said Bev Cummins, vice president for program development and Lincoln Campus director.

The Student and Academic Support Services renovation includes nearly 80,000 square feet of the main building and approximately 26,000 square feet of new construction, including a second floor. Cummins said most of the work on the exterior of the building is complete, while they are still working on other things like drywall, painting, installing elevators and landscaping, among other things.

“Externally, it will provide a welcoming and transparent ‘front door’ that is modern, yet timeless,” Cummins added. “It will be a classy, welcoming and transparent space that will create a cohesive connection between support services and students.”

Alley Poyner Macchietto Architecture is the architect for the project, and Boyd Jones is the Contractor. Both are Omaha-based businesses.

Classes start Monday, Aug. 22, at all of SCC’s campuses in Beatrice, Lincoln and Milford. Students and staff at the Lincoln Campus are asked to be patient during the last phase of this renovation.

In addition to the renovation and addition to the main building, a 250-bed student housing unit is under construction on the Lincoln Campus. It is scheduled to open in January 2024.