SCC names Ag Student of the Year

Southeast Community College’s Beatrice Campus has recognized Connor Bartels as the “Ag Student of the Year” for the 2020-2021 academic year. Bartels was previously “Ag Student of the Month” last December. To be selected, Ag instructors look at a number of factors including grades, attitude and progress in the program.

A native of Tecumseh, Bartels said he chose SCC because of the hands-on experience, and the small class sizes. One of his favorite memories was being elected as president of the College’s Ag Club, and taking a trip to the Cattlemen’s Classic last year. He plans to continue his education at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to major in Agricultural Education.

“I want to be involved in the agricultural industry because I grew up on a farm and I knew I would be part of the industry for the rest of my life,” he said.

“He is a very polite, well-rounded student who is willing to help out students in class when he sees them struggling,” said Ag instructor Annie Erichsen.

Bartels received a special certificate, as well as a gift card to the Campus Book Store and his picture is displayed in Ford Hall with past recipients.

