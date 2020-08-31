SCC planning blood drive

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Beatrice Campus of Southeast Community College will be the site of two blood drives honoring SCC employee Casey Holsing, who was involved in a serious traffic accident in Beatrice on Aug. 18. As a result of the accident, Holsing has needed several units of blood and remains in a Lincoln hospital.

The Nebraska Community Blood Bank will have the Bloodmobile parked outside the Truman Center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10. An appointment is required. Go to NCBB.org/searchdrives and enter sponsor code IHCH or call 402-486-9414 to reserve a time to give blood.

The Sept. 10 blood drive is for the Holsing family, friends and SCC employees to donate.

A second drive where SCC students and staff can donate is scheduled from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, inside the Student Center located in the Kennedy Center. Appointments need to be scheduled through the Red Cross at redcross.org. Click on “give blood” then “find a blood drive” then enter zip code 68310 and click on SCC.

Holsing is an admissions representative for SCC and works on the Beatrice Campus.

