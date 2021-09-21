SCC planning career days

Southeast Community College is holding a number of Career Days and Career Fairs at its three campuses in Beatrice, Lincoln and Milford in September and October. Each of the following events is open to potential and current students.

Wednesday, Sept. 22, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. – Careers in Construction Day, Milford Campus.

Tuesday, Sept. 28, 6-8 p.m. – Automotive Career Expo, Lincoln Campus.

Monday, Oct. 4, 12:30-2 p.m. – Healthcare Career Fair, Beatrice Campus.

Wednesday, Oct. 6, Time TBA – Criminal Justice Career Fair, Education Square, Lincoln.

Friday, Oct. 8, 10 a.m.-1:45 p.m. – Careers in Ag Day, Beatrice Campus.

Wednesday, Oct. 13, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. – Careers in Manufacturing & Engineering Technology Day, Milford Campus.

Wednesday, Oct. 20, 9-11 a.m. – Agriculture Career Fair, Beatrice Campus.

Career Days provide potential students with hands-on experiences as they are able to be alongside SCC faculty, students and industry partners. The events provide a great opportunity to get a firsthand look at career opportunities in different industries.

For a complete list of all visit opportunities, including virtual tours, Discovery Days, Career Days, and Individual Campus Visits, go to www.southeast.edu/visitscc.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0