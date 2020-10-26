SCC receives scholarship funds

Southeast Community College received checks worth $10,000 on Oct. 20, proceeds from the 29th Annual Wells Fargo Nebraska Open golf tournament held in September.

Nebraska Public Power District representative Gary Thompson presented the checks. Each of SCC’s Beatrice, Lincoln and Milford campuses received the funds to go toward their scholarship funds.

“We had a different-looking tournament this year,” said Thompson, a member of the NPPD Board. “We did not hold the pro-am tournament, and only professionals from Nebraska and top amateurs from the state played in the professional tournament. Still, due to our wonderful sponsors, we were able to raise $50,000 to distribute to the five schools who are members of the Nebraska Community College Association.

Dr. Paul Illich, SCC president, accepted the checks on behalf of SCC during the regular monthly meeting of the SCC Board.

Proceeds from the annual tournament surpassed $1.7 million in scholarship money for students attending five community colleges within NPPD’s service territory. SCC has received approximately $340,000 from the tournament since it began.

Endorsed and administered by the Nebraska Section of the PGA and the Nebraska Golf Association, the tournament is coordinated by the NPPD and is held at the Elk’s Country Club in Columbus since 1992.

