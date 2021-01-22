SCC releases Dean’s List

Southeast Community College has released its Dean’s List for the semester recently completed on the Beatrice, Lincoln and Milford campuses.
To be recognized on SCC’s Dean’s List, a student must complete at least six semester credit hours of the term with a minimum grade-point average of 3.5. Classes with a grade of “P” (Pass) do not count toward the six-hour minimum.
Haley Leann Bolte, Beatrice, Practical Nursing; Ashlee Renee Bridger, Lincoln, Business Administration; Hailee M Buss, Beatrice; Ashley Paige Carroll, Beatrice, Academic Transfer; Mary Madeleine Fast, Beatrice, Respiratory Care; Jason Michael Joe, Beatrice, Business Administration; Stephen M McEvers, Virginia, Computer Information Technology; Trinity Riley John Meyers, Beatrice, Computer Information Technology; Rebecca Susan Reedy, Blue Springs; Tiffany M Robertson, Beatrice; Tara Michelle Sasse, Diller, Undeclared; Jonathan Edwin Schmidt, Diller, Diesel-Ag Equipment Service Technology; Kaylie Lynne Snyder, Beatrice, Academic Transfer; Tierra M Snyder, Beatrice, Undeclared; Kennedy Rae Vater, Beatrice, Surgical Technology.