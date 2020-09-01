SCC releases Dean’s List

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Southeast Community College has released the names of students who earned spots on the Dean’s List following the 2020 Summer Term that ended Aug. 5.

To be recognized on the Dean’s List, a student must complete at least six hours for the term with a minimum grade-point average of 3.5. Classes with a grade of “P” (Pass) do not count toward the six-hour minimum.

The following students listed your newspaper to send hometown press releases. In some cases the student lists Beatrice, Lincoln or Milford (SCC’s three campus locations) as a current address instead of their hometown.

Ashlee Renee Bridger, Lincoln, Business Administration; Ashley Paige Carroll, Beatrice, Academic Transfer; Kaylie Lynne Riesen, Beatrice, Academic Transfer; Tierra M Snyder, Beatrice, Undeclared; Kennedy Rae Vater, Beatrice, Surgical Technology.

