 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SCC releases Dean’s List
View Comments

SCC releases Dean’s List

Southeast Community College has released the names of students who earned spots on the Dean’s List following the 2020 Summer Term that ended Aug. 5.

To be recognized on the Dean’s List, a student must complete at least six hours for the term with a minimum grade-point average of 3.5. Classes with a grade of “P” (Pass) do not count toward the six-hour minimum.

The following students listed your newspaper to send hometown press releases. In some cases the student lists Beatrice, Lincoln or Milford (SCC’s three campus locations) as a current address instead of their hometown.

Ashlee Renee Bridger, Lincoln, Business Administration; Ashley Paige Carroll, Beatrice, Academic Transfer; Kaylie Lynne Riesen, Beatrice, Academic Transfer; Tierra M Snyder, Beatrice, Undeclared; Kennedy Rae Vater, Beatrice, Surgical Technology.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+10
Eve of Destruction
Local News

Eve of Destruction

  • Updated

The annual Eve of Destruction was held Saturday, Aug. 29 at the Beatrice Speedway. The event is typically held during the Gage County Fair but…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News