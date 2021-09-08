SCC releases Dean’s List

Southeast Community College in Nebraska has released its Dean’s List for the term recently completed on the Beatrice, Lincoln and Milford campuses.
To be recognized on SCC’s Dean’s List, a student must complete at least six semester credit hours of the term with a minimum grade-point average of 3.5. Classes with a grade of “P” (Pass) do not count toward the six-hour minimum.
Students are listed in alphabetical order by hometown.
Danielle Block, Plymouth, ; Trinity Meyers, Beatrice, Computer Information Technology; Brittany Milke, Lincoln, Human Services; Jadrian Yates, Beatrice.