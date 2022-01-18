SCC releases Dean’s List

Southeast Community College in Nebraska has released its Dean’s List for the term recently completed on the Beatrice, Lincoln and Milford campuses.

To be recognized on SCC’s Dean’s List, a student must complete at least six semester credit hours of the term with a minimum grade-point average of 3.5. Classes with a grade of “P” (Pass) do not count toward the six-hour minimum.

Following is a list of students who requested that a release be sent to your newspaper. Students are listed in alphabetical order by hometown.

Danielle D Block, Plymouth, Practical Nursing-DI; Ashlee Renee Bridger, Lincoln, Business-AAS; Anthony Charles Brockman, Beatrice, Paramedic-AAS; Hailee Michelle Buss, Beatrice, Associate Degree Nursing (LPN - ADN Option)-AAS; Stephanie Jean Ellis, Odell, Associate Degree Nursing (LPN - ADN Option)-AAS; Evelyn Belle Gascon, Beatrice, Physical Therapist Assistant-AAS; Natasha Dawn Gruenert, Pickrell, Associate of Arts; Stacia Marie Kelle, Beatrice, Associate Degree Nursing (LPN - ADN Option)-AAS; Trinity Riley John Meyers, Beatrice, Computer Information Technology-AAS; Brittany Tayler Milke, Lincoln, Human Services-AAS; Kevin Scott Rahe, Beatrice, Associate of Arts.

