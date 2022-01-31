SCC’s Linda Hartman receives educator award

Southeast Community College business instructor Linda Hartman was honored recently with the annual Entrepreneurship Educator of the Year Award for 2021. She received the award at the Nebraska Entrepreneurship Best Practices Summit held in York.

“This award is very humbling as there are many excellent entrepreneurship educators in the state,” Hartman said. “Working with entrepreneurial students feeds my learner strength and allows me to keep abreast of new industries and ideas in the business world.”

Hartman teaches business courses at SCC, and she also works at the SCC Entrepreneurship Center and is a tireless advocate for it, said Steve Bors, the former Center director who nominated Hartman for the award.

“Linda has long been a driving force in college-level entrepreneurship education,” Bors said. “She was instrumental in assisting with the design of the entrepreneurship classes taught in Nebraska’s community college system.”

Originally from Curtis, Hartman earned her associate degree from McCook Community College, her bachelor’s from Kearney State (now the University of Nebraska at Kearney), and her masters from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She has taught at SCC for 21 years.

The summit was the sixth held in the state hosted by the statewide coalition, the Nebraska Entrepreneurship Task Force. NETForce accepts nominations from across Nebraska prior to the annual summit. The mission of NETForce is to identify and share resources to further entrepreneurship through education, collaboration and innovation.

