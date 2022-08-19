SCC starts fall term Monday

Southeast Community College students will begin fall classes Monday, Aug. 22, at all three campuses in Beatrice, Lincoln and Milford.

In addition to more than 60 areas of study, a few new ones have been added, including Plumbing, Heating and Air Conditioning Technology; Concrete Construction Technician and four areas within Computer Information Technology that were focus areas.

“We are excited about our new A.A.S. (Associate of Applied Science) in Geographic Information Systems Technician because it is the only such program in community colleges in Nebraska and one of only a handful in the country that is delivered completely online,” said Dr. Joel Michaelis, Vice President for Instruction.

Previously, students taking the GIST program could only earn a Certificate.

A.A.S. degrees can now be earned in Applications Development, Computer Support, Cybersecurity, and Network Manager, all related to the existing CIT program.

Certificates are now offered in Global Studies, Bookkeeping and Peer Support (under Human Services), and Baking/Pastry, which had been a focus area under the Culinary/Hospitality program, now offers an A.A.S. and Certificate.

“I’m excited about all of the new programs SCC will be offering because they were developed directly as a result of feedback we received from our industry partners,” added Michaelis. “The College makes an effort to connect with local business and industry to make sure we are meeting their needs.”

In addition, each campus will host its own “Weeks of Welcome” events in which new and returning students participate. The Beatrice Campus has three weeks of activities planned for the start of the new semester.

“The Beatrice Campus is preparing for another exciting semester,” said Brett Bright, campus director. “We have completed several new spaces that include a new criminal justice lab, Esports room, art room, and pottery room. Our volleyball team and soccer teams have been practicing and start competition (Aug. 19).”