SCC Storm baseball player commits to USC

When Matt Keating came to Beatrice to play for Southeast Community College’s Storm baseball team in 2019, he had high hopes for a year or two of developing his game, both mentally and physically.

“I was a late bloomer in high school, and I felt like I needed another year or two to develop my skills,” said Keating. “I felt like going to a JUCO (junior college) was the best route for me. Southeast offered me an opportunity to get a good education and improve as a baseball player at the same time. It was a perfect fit for me.”

The Omaha Creighton Prep grad said he was impressed by the way brothers Dion and Tyson Parks ran the Storm program. However, no one could’ve predicted the onset of COVID-19, which subsequently halted his first collegiate baseball season soon after it started.

“I remember the team meeting we had the day we got sent home,” he recalled. “That was a very difficult day for all of the players and coaches. It was very sad to have to leave all my teammates and coaches who had become family to me.”