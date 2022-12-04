SCC student receives award at state capitol

Manufacturing Engineering Technology student Noah Russell was recently honored for winning a bronze medal in Technical Drafting at SkillsUSA last summer. Russell was presented with an award Monday, Nov. 21, at the Commissioner’s Recognition for Student Excellence in Career & Technical Education at the state capitol in Lincoln.

“Getting honored felt really good and special that I was recognized for getting third at Nationals for SkillsUSA,” he said. “After SCC I am most likely going to go into industry as a process engineer or go into setting up automation in plants.”

Last June, Russell won the bronze medal in the Technical Drafting category at the National Leadership & Skills Conference in Atlanta, Georgia. He qualified for it by placing first in the same category at the Nebraska SkillsUSA conference last April in Grand Island. The Nebraska City native is a second-year student and will graduate next spring from SCC.

The ceremony recognized outstanding Nebraska students in the following organizations; DECA, Educators Rising, FBLA, FCCLA, FFA, HOSA and SkillsUSA.