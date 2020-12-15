SCC students receive graduation care packages

Since the December graduation has been cancelled for Southeast Community College students due to COVID-19, graduates will instead receive a special package in the mail.

Packages went out this week to more than 1,200 students from the 2020 spring, summer and fall semesters. In addition to their diplomas, students will also receive a gift box with a pen and pencil set, an SCC face mask, and a stationary set. Caps and gowns will be included if students previously ordered them.

“We congratulate all graduates on their tremendous accomplishment of earning a life-changing credential here at SCC,” said President Dr. Paul Illich. “The College is deeply committed to its mission of transforming and empowering its diverse learners and communities throughout southeast Nebraska.”

Students are expected to be able to participate in the next graduation ceremony, which will be in May 2021, to celebrate their achievements with their family and friends, Illich added.

