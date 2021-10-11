SCC Theater program to perform free show

Southeast Community College officials are inviting the public to celebrate the season with a free fall performing arts celebration.

SCC's Performing Arts program is putting on the event on Thursday, Oct. 14 at 7:30 p.m. at the new Academic Excellence Center, room 134, on the SCC Beatrice Campus. The event will feature SCC theater students, SCC Chorus and Community Chorus members.

"Both the musical and theatrical portions of this program feature both humorous and poignant moments," said Dr. Jon Gruett, SCC theater and music instructor. "The dialogue and the compositions are of the highest quality and integrity."

The program consists of fall-themed choral selections, including "Herbstlied" by Felix Mendelssohn, "Harvest" by Jacob Naverud, "The Autumn Reel" by Audrey Snyder, and "When October Goes/Autumn Leaves," arranged by Paul Langford.

The one-act play is a romantic story called, "Love at First Thought," about a blossoming relationship and a shared love of fiction.

