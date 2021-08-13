SCC to offer vaccine incentives to students

Students attending Southeast Community College for the Fall Semester will not be required to be vaccinated for COVID-19, but those who are vaccinated or who attend an upcoming clinic to receive the vaccine will have the chance to win prizes.

SCC’s Fall Semester starts Aug. 23, and unvaccinated students at all three campuses in Beatrice, Lincoln and Milford will have the opportunity to attend a Pfizer vaccine clinic at the following locations/times:

Monday, Aug. 23, Milford Campus, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Eicher Technical Center Student Lounge

Wednesday, Aug. 25: Beatrice Campus, 2-5 p.m., Kennedy Student Center

Wednesday, Sept. 1: Lincoln Campus, 1-3 p.m., gymnasium

Each unvaccinated student who participates in the vaccine clinics will receive a $20 gift card after they have been fully vaccinated. The gift card can be used at a variety of places, including any SCC Campus Store, Course Ground Coffee, Course Restaurant and Course Grill on the Lincoln Campus.