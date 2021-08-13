SCC to offer vaccine incentives to students

Students attending Southeast Community College for the Fall Semester will not be required to be vaccinated for COVID-19, but those who are vaccinated or who attend an upcoming clinic to receive the vaccine will have the chance to win prizes.
SCC’s Fall Semester starts Aug. 23, and unvaccinated students at all three campuses in Beatrice, Lincoln and Milford will have the opportunity to attend a Pfizer vaccine clinic at the following locations/times:
Monday, Aug. 23, Milford Campus, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Eicher Technical Center Student Lounge
Wednesday, Aug. 25: Beatrice Campus, 2-5 p.m., Kennedy Student Center
Wednesday, Sept. 1: Lincoln Campus, 1-3 p.m., gymnasium
Each unvaccinated student who participates in the vaccine clinics will receive a $20 gift card after they have been fully vaccinated. The gift card can be used at a variety of places, including any SCC Campus Store, Course Ground Coffee, Course Restaurant and Course Grill on the Lincoln Campus.
“We believe students benefit from in-person learning, and a safe return to in-person instruction continues to be a priority for Southeast Community College and the success of our students,” said Bev Cummins, Vice President of Student Affairs/Lincoln Campus Director. “Vaccination is currently the leading public health prevention strategy to better manage the COVID-19 pandemic.”
All fully vaccinated students who upload a copy of their COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card, including those who attend an SCC vaccine clinic, will have their name entered into a drawing for the grand prize of $500, as well as other prizes that include a $250 tuition waiver and store vouchers. The goal is to get as many students vaccinated so classes can remain in-person and students are less affected by any potential exposures.
Students who upload their completed vaccine cards to the SCC TIPS REPORT will be eligible for the drawing. Students can access the TIPS form in the footer of the SCC public website (www.southeast.edu) or on The Hub, the College’s intranet. Dates of the second vaccination clinics will be released soon.
SCC is encouraging those who aren’t vaccinated to wear masks. For those who are vaccinated, masks are optional.