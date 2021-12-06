SCC to seek $26.5M in bonds for dorm

The Southeast Community College Board of Governors approved $26.5 million in bond sales to fund a residence hall in Lincoln.

With the board's approval, SCC will secure financing later this year as it aims to build the first 250-bed dormitory in Lincoln, long a commuter campus.

During a presentation to the board, Scott Keene, managing director of Piper Jaffray, said SCC would likely go to market after Thanksgiving, which would still allow the college to capture "a very favorable interest rate environment."

SCC will likely be able to secure an interest rate between 2.75% and 3%, Keene told the board.

Previous revenue bond sales done by SCC to fund similar projects in Beatrice and Milford had obtained interest rates between 2.75% and 3.92%.

The bonds would be repaid through revenues collected in room and board costs, student fees and net revenues from the campus bookstore.

While Nebraska law allows community colleges to pay the cost of operating residence halls from their general fund, Keene said recent experiences at other SCC campuses and apparent demand show that won't be necessary.

Nearly identical three-story, suite-style residence halls in Beatrice and Milford are full or filling up, Keene said.

SCC-Lincoln said a 2018 survey showed more than one third of students indicated they would consider living in on-campus housing if it were available.

Another poll of students showed 45% believed on-campus student housing was "important or very important."

Bev Cummins, director of SCC's Lincoln campus, told the Journal Star earlier this month the college plans to open the residence hall in 2023.

If it fills up quickly, the college could look at building a second dorm in the near future, Cummins said.

