SCC unveils strategic plan

Southeast Community College has a new five-year Strategic Plan, “Paving the Path to Possible” and will unveil it in different ways over a week-long Strategic Planning Week. President Dr. Paul Illich said the plan has nine goal areas with 60 objectives to ensure the College makes progress on a number of key initiatives.

“The week will start with an overall update of the College’s key initiatives as well as the progress made on its recently completed 2015-19 Strategic Plan,” Illich said. “Throughout the week, members of the SCC Administrative Team will discuss the goals and objectives of the 2020-24 Strategic Plan that are associated with their respective areas of responsibility."

Every day during the week of Oct. 26-30, there will be virtual celebrations during the lunch hour. All faculty and staff are encouraged to attend one-hour webinars from noon to 1 p.m. each day of the Strategic Planning Week. All sessions will include an opportunity to ask questions of the speakers.

Goals of the plan include increasing enrollment, student success, expanding online and hybrid classes, increasing college amenities and use of technology, stronger employee recruiting, community partnerships, and more. SCC’s 2015-2019 Strategic Plan proved to be a success, Illich said, and he wants to continue the momentum.

“Strategic plans are essential for the operations of a college or university,” he added. “Strong strategic plans start with a comprehensive data-informed environmental scan of both internal and external trends. Goals and objectives are then created based on the findings from these analyses.”

