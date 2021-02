Applications for the $4,000 Elks Legacy Scholarship are due by 11:59 p.m. on Friday, February 5, 2021.

The scholarships are available for the children or grandchildren of Elks members if they were members before April 1, 2018.

The application is available on the website: nebraskaelks.org.

If you have any questions, contact Exalted Ruler, Robert Kluge at 402-797-4021 or bkluge59@yahoo.com

