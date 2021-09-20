Scholarship deadline approaching

College students enrolled as full-time undergraduate or graduate students at a fully accredited Nebraska college, university or technical college in an agriculture related degree program are encouraged to apply for the Larry E. Sitzman Youth in Nebraska Agriculture Scholarship.

The deadline to apply is Nov. 10. Applications will be reviewed, and selection notifications will be sent by December 1. Students may apply for the scholarship online by visiting www.nepork.org.

The Larry E. Sitzman Youth in Nebraska Agriculture Scholarship is a $1,000 scholarship that will be awarded to one deserving applicant each year.

The scholarship is named for Larry E. Sitzman, who retired in 2016 as Executive Director of the Nebraska Pork Producers Association. Sitzman learned patriotism, service to our country, and respect for our leaders from his parents. While in high school, he heard John F. Kennedy’s inaugural address, in which he said, “Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country.” This address increased his desire to serve.