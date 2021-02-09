 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Scholarship established for Southern students
View Comments

Scholarship established for Southern students

  • Updated
  • Comments

In memory of Don Epp, Jr. an athletic scholarship has been established at Southern High School in Wymore, NE. Don passed away on December 9 due to COVID-19. Don was a graduate of Wymore High School in 1966 and excelled in numerous sports, especially football. Whether participating or watching, Don’s favorite pastime was sports of any kind.

Any contributions, large or small, would be gratefully appreciated. Please join us in celebrating Don’s life by remitting a check to: Southern High Foundation

115 S. 11th Street, Wymore, NE 68466.

Indicate on the memo line of your donation: DON EPP, JR. SCHOLARSHIP

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News