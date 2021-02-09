Scholarship established for Southern students

In memory of Don Epp, Jr. an athletic scholarship has been established at Southern High School in Wymore, NE. Don passed away on December 9 due to COVID-19. Don was a graduate of Wymore High School in 1966 and excelled in numerous sports, especially football. Whether participating or watching, Don’s favorite pastime was sports of any kind.
Any contributions, large or small, would be gratefully appreciated. Please join us in celebrating Don’s life by remitting a check to: Southern High Foundation
115 S. 11th Street, Wymore, NE 68466.
Indicate on the memo line of your donation: DON EPP, JR. SCHOLARSHIP