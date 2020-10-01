Scholarship opportunities available

Blue Valley Community Action Partnership is now accepting applications for their 2020‑2021 scholarship opportunities. All scholarships will be in the amount of $1,000 and can be used for tuition, books and fees associated with enrollment. Three scholarships will be awarded. BVCA Partnership will offer the following scholarships this year:

The “BVCA Partnership Scholarship” will be awarded to an individual planning to attend or currently attending a 4-year college.

The “BVCA Partnership Vocational Scholarship” will be awarded to an individual planning to attend or currently attending a 2-year or less program at a vocational college.

The “BVCA Partnership Southeast Community College Scholarship” will be awarded to an individual planning to attend or currently attending Southeast Community College.