Scholarship recipients announced
Nebraska Extension in Gage County is pleased to announce recipients of the 2020 Youth Character Scholarship presented by Gage County 4-H Council in the amount of $500.00: Lauren Trauernicht, Ashtyn Humphreys, Wymore, Kaitlyn Otto, Firth, Melina Kostal, Odell.

We are proud to honor these recipients who make a difference and continually demonstrate their strength of character. We support these youth for the impact they have had in the Gage County 4-H community and look forward to their continued success in further education and careers.

The Youth Character Scholarships are awarded annually to graduating high school seniors who will continue their education at a two or four year college of university, have demonstrated personal strength of character, and are active in leadership and citizenship in their community.

