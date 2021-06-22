School event planned for next month

Gary Zabokrtsky will be making a presentation at the Homestead National Historic Park, 8523 W Hiway 4, Beatrice, NE at 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 10, 2021.

His topic is “My Experiences As A Country School Student And Country School Teacher." He attended Diamond Country School, Plainview Country School and Liberty Country School in Washington County, Kansas from 1943 through 1948. His older brother, sister and Gary often rode their horses to school. From 1957 through 1959 he taught in Huscher Country School southeast of Concordia, Kansas.

His presentation includes: (1) description of the school buildings and their furnishings, (2) the daily schedule and curriculum, (3) recess activities, (4) the Christmas Program and related activities, (5) the County Fair Parade, (6) World War Two, Saving Stamps and War Bonds, (7) teacher qualifications, (8) country school research and other topics as time allows.

Gary was burn at Enosdale in southwest Washington County, Kansas where his parents, Louis and Ruby Zabokrtsky, operated a country general store. He graduated from the Steele City Nebraska High School, Fairbury Nebraska Junior College and Emporia Kansas State University with Bachelor of Science, Master of Science and Specialist of Education Degrees. In 1993 he retired after thirty-six years in education and devotes his time to local history and family history research, writing and presentations.

