School funds announced

The Fairbury Civic Foundation has announced the awarding of the 2020 Sanmann funds to the following area public schools:
• Diller-Odell Public Schools in the amount of $1,000.00 to be used toward a Digital Camera for the school Art Department
• Tri County Public Schools in the amount of $711.68 to be used toward a Roland RD-88 digital stage piano
• Fairbury Public Schools in the amount of $711.69 to be used toward one ‘phase’ of a five-phase plan in building an instrument library at Jefferson Intermediate School
Grants are awarded annually to area schools and are disbursed from earnings of the Foundation’s Sanmann Fund which was established to provide supplemental funding for arts and technology in Jefferson and Thayer county schools. Schools are encouraged to apply for the grant money to be used for “extras” that would not otherwise be budgeted for.
To date more than $92,530 has been awarded to area schools from this fund. The money has been used toward projects like those listed above. Other projects funded in the past include character enrichment programs as well as computer equipment and software.
The Board of Directors is proud to help make positive things happen for area schools. Current members include: Dr. Jack Wesch, Don Mahlman, Mike Steele, Glenda Austin, Homer Ward, Shelly Hamm, Mike Blobaum, Jeff Meyer, Linda English, Ron Schwab and Julie Ondrak.
The Fairbury Civic Foundation is a non-profit corporation classified as a 501(3) (c) organization established for the purpose of receiving and administering funds for charitable and non-profit purposes in Fairbury and the surrounding area.
Gifts and bequests may be made to the Foundation for projects either designated by the donor or selected by the Foundation Board. Please contact one of the above Directors if you have questions or are interested in making a gift or bequest to the Foundation.
