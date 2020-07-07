School funds announced

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Fairbury Civic Foundation has announced the awarding of the 2020 Sanmann funds to the following area public schools:

• Diller-Odell Public Schools in the amount of $1,000.00 to be used toward a Digital Camera for the school Art Department

• Tri County Public Schools in the amount of $711.68 to be used toward a Roland RD-88 digital stage piano

• Fairbury Public Schools in the amount of $711.69 to be used toward one ‘phase’ of a five-phase plan in building an instrument library at Jefferson Intermediate School

Grants are awarded annually to area schools and are disbursed from earnings of the Foundation’s Sanmann Fund which was established to provide supplemental funding for arts and technology in Jefferson and Thayer county schools. Schools are encouraged to apply for the grant money to be used for “extras” that would not otherwise be budgeted for.

To date more than $92,530 has been awarded to area schools from this fund. The money has been used toward projects like those listed above. Other projects funded in the past include character enrichment programs as well as computer equipment and software.