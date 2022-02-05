Schuerman Welding tackles variety of projects

CLATONIA -- Every day at Schuerman Welding is something different, and that’s what Russ Schuerman likes about his Clatonia business.

He’s been at it for more than 40 years, with no signs of slowing down anytime soon. Schuerman Welding does everything from large work for companies to smaller projects, like a recent project to modify a customer’s chair.

“I always feel that we’re in a bit of a unique situation that whatever they bring in, we’ll do it for them,” Schuerman said. “A major piece of the fun and enjoyment is that I do something different all the time. We don’t do the manufacturing to where you’re stuck seeing the same thing come in all day and the next morning it’s more of the same.

"We do something different pretty much all of the time. I like to build things and see the finished product head out the door and see the customer happy and satisfied with that.”

The business originated from a welding shop Schuerman’s father had on the family farm east of town. His father moved to Clatonia across the street from the current location, and moved the business to where it is now in 1966.

“This was the old feed store, originally,” Schuerman recalled. “Dad worked out of that until about 1970 then he built the one building over here. I always worked here, but came back here full time in 1974. I graduated high school in 1972, went to one year of college and fiddled around with a couple jobs in Lincoln before I came back here. He died in 1977 and I bought it from mom in 1980.”

He added on to the building over the years, and a big chunk of the business was for Nestle Purina Pet Care Company in Crete, in addition to ag-related projects.

The business is located at 245 Washington St. in Clatonia, which is on the highway that passes through town. Schuerman said there are advantages and drawbacks to being located on the highway.

“North-south openings aren’t ideal with the prevailing winds in this part of the country and being close to the highway is a blessing and a curse,” he said. “There’s never any traffic coming through town until you’re trying to back a big truck or a trailer into the building. Otherwise, I don’t mind being here. We have the access Highway 41, we’re only five miles off of Highway 77. It’s a short 20 miles to Beatrice. We’re close to all of that. I grew up here so obviously I’ve committed to the town.”

While working at the dog food plant, Schuerman said he had a larger crew of workers, He now has one full time worker and an office manager, in addition to more part time help.

