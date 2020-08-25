Secretary of state blocks gambling initiatives

An initiative proposal to authorize casino gambling at Nebraska racetracks was blocked Tuesday from inclusion on the general election ballot by Secretary of State Bob Evnen.
Evnen ruled that a trio of proposed gambling initiatives, headlined by the casino proposal, failed to comply with a single subject rule contained in the state constitution even though they garnered sufficient signatures to be placed on the November ballot.
The proposals include a constitutional amendment to legalize casino gambling at racetracks along with proposed laws that would regulate and tax casino gambling.
Evnen said he anticipates a legal challenge of his ruling, suggesting that "appears likely."
The secretary of the state is required to certify the November general election ballot by Sept. 11.
Casino gambling revenue had been eyed as a source of additional property tax relief, with estimates of a $45 million initial allocation from an initial state revenue base of $65 million.
"The constitutional right to bring forward initiative petitions for a vote of the people is fundamental to our state governance and is to be zealously protected," Evnen said.
But, he said, "part of the protection of the right of initiative is to assure such petitions are neither misleading nor manipulative."
A similar petition effort launched by Ho-Chunk, Inc., which is owned by the Winnebago Tribe, failed to attract sufficient valid signatures in 2016.
Ho-Chunk partnered with the Nebraska Horsemen's Benevolent and Protective Association along with Omaha Exposition and Racing in conducting this year's Keep the Money in Nebraska petition drive.
Racetracks in or near Omaha, Lincoln, South Sioux City, Grand Island, Hastings and Columbus would be able to conduct casino gambling under the proposal.
Casino gambling is viewed as a lifeline for the state's declining horse race industry as well as a new source for property tax relief.
Evnen said he received letters from attorneys for three citizens who had written him objecting to the gambling initiatives as well as letters from attorneys for the sponsors of the petition before making his decision.
If the secretary of state's decision remains unchanged after the expected court review, casino gambling would be the third major issue that was tripped up en route to the November general election ballot.
A petition drive to seek voter approval of a billion-dollar property tax reduction proposal was abandoned in the midst of challenges posed in collecting signatures during the coronavirus pandemic, and a proposed constitutional amendment to reform Nebraska's redistricting process was shelved for similar reasons.
A proposal to restrict payday lending interest rates has qualified for inclusion on the ballot. Signatures are still being validated for a ballot measure that would legalize medical marijuana.
