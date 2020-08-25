Secretary of state blocks gambling initiatives

A similar petition effort launched by Ho-Chunk, Inc., which is owned by the Winnebago Tribe, failed to attract sufficient valid signatures in 2016.

Ho-Chunk partnered with the Nebraska Horsemen's Benevolent and Protective Association along with Omaha Exposition and Racing in conducting this year's Keep the Money in Nebraska petition drive.

Racetracks in or near Omaha, Lincoln, South Sioux City, Grand Island, Hastings and Columbus would be able to conduct casino gambling under the proposal.

Casino gambling is viewed as a lifeline for the state's declining horse race industry as well as a new source for property tax relief.

Evnen said he received letters from attorneys for three citizens who had written him objecting to the gambling initiatives as well as letters from attorneys for the sponsors of the petition before making his decision.

If the secretary of state's decision remains unchanged after the expected court review, casino gambling would be the third major issue that was tripped up en route to the November general election ballot.