Security First Bank holds food drive

Security First Bank, with the help of their customers and employees, collected over 750 food items to benefit the Beatrice Food Pantry through their recently completed “Feeding Hearts” food drive.

From February 1-14, Security First Bank collected canned goods and non-perishable food items at each of their 26 bank branch locations and 12 insurance offices throughout Nebraska and southwest South Dakota.

“Food donations tend to fall off after the holiday rush, which makes February an opportune time to continue raising hunger awareness,” comments Verdella Vetrovsky, Security First Bank Branch Present in Beatrice. “Our hope is that our food drive efforts will continue to grow each year with the assistance of our employees and community members and provide meaningful help to those in need.”

In addition to the food donations, Security First Bank made a $500 monetary donation in each of their 20 communities, for a total of $10,000.

Security First Bank is a Nebraska-chartered, privately-held community bank with 26 branch locations and 12 insurance offices throughout Nebraska and southwest South Dakota. Security First Bank provides community banking services from the farm and ranch towns in rural Nebraska to the hub cities of Lincoln and Rapid City. Find us online at www.security1stbank.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0