Security First Bank holds food drive

Security First Bank, with the help of its customers and employees, collected over 405 food items and gave a $500 monetary donation in each of their communities to benefit the Beatrice Community Food Pantry, Wymore Food Pantry, Bethlehem Lutheran Church, and Shepherd of the Hills Food Pantry through their recently completed “Feeding Hearts” food drive.

From February 1-14, Security First Bank collected canned goods and non-perishable food items at each of their 26 bank branch locations and 12 insurance offices throughout Nebraska and southwest South Dakota.

“It’s been very rewarding for our employees and customers to watch our food drive initiative grow each year. We’ve enjoyed seeing the positive impact this has had on our communities,” comments Al Dlouhy, Beatrice Security Fist Bank Branch President.

