Security First Bank ranked best small bank

Security First Bank was recently ranked by Newsweek magazine as the Best Small Bank in Nebraska. This inaugural ranking focused on identifying financial institutions across the nation that best serve their customers' needs in today's challenging times.

“It’s a great honor to be recognized as the ‘Best Small Bank in Nebraska’” says John Daubert, President of Security First Bank. “This recognition reflects our core values as a Nebraska-based bank and our commitment to our customers and the communities we serve.”

“As many businesses have experienced, the pandemic has presented us with several obstacles to overcome. Through it all, our focus has always been our customers and delivering exceptional customer service along with providing flexible products and services that meet their financial needs,” states Daubert.

Newsweek, in a partnership with LendingTree, evaluated more than 2,500 FDIC-insured financial institutions, and assessed the savings and checking accounts offered by each institution based on 55 separate factors to come up with a best-in-class option in 19 categories — including the best big and small bank in every state.

Security First Bank is a Nebraska-chartered, privately-held community bank with 26 branch locations and 12 insurance offices throughout Nebraska and southwest South Dakota. Security First Bank provides community banking services from the farm and ranch towns in rural Nebraska to the hub cities of Lincoln and Rapid City. Find us online at www.security1stbank.com.

