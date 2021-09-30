Seed harvest event planned

Celebrate the prairie by volunteering to help collect seed from Homestead National Historical Park’s tallgrass prairie. Please meet at Homestead’s Education Center on October 2, 2021 at 1 p.m. for a short orientation to learn about the species that will be collected before heading out to the prairie to harvest seed. All ages are welcome; please bring gloves and wear long pants and long sleeve shirts along with sturdy shoes as you will be walking through the prairie.

The seed will be used to restore disturbed areas and increase species diversity where needed.

“Volunteering is a great way for you to get connected to your National Park Service site. Please join us for this exciting event and learn more about the wonderful diversity of the tallgrass prairie and what you can do to help protect this vanishing resource,” stated Homestead Superintendent Mark Engler.

Please call the park at 402-223-3514 the day of the event if it is rainy to see if the event is still occurring or for more information. For more information on available accommodations please contact Accessibility Coordinator, Amber Kirkendall at 402-223-3514.

Remember, Homestead National Historical Park has an exciting schedule of events planned for 2021. Keep up with the latest information by following us on Twitter (HomesteadNHP) and Facebook (Homestead National Historical Park).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0