Senators block legislative hearing for meatpacking workers amid pandemic

"We all need them open," Sen. Joni Albrecht of Thurston said.

Sen. Matt Williams of Gothenburg said the large Tyson meat processing plant in Lexington has "really stepped up and implemented all that they can," following a series of recommendations provided by the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

But, he said, he would support Vargas so that "workers will have an opportunity to share their stories (and) the industry will have an opportunity to share specific things they have done and how they have stepped up" to meet the challenge.

Sen. Mike Moser of Columbus, the sole member of the Legislature who has contracted the virus, said he believes plants are taking the advice of UNMC and responding with worker protections. But he voted to support a legislative hearing.

"We can at least listen and figure out a way to respond," Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha said. "Let them be heard."

Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard argued that "the virus is not spreading in the meatpacking facilities," but rather among workers who live in crowded conditions and are "getting infected outside the plant."

Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte said "this issue already has been addressed" by the meat processing plants.