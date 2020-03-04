Senators debate adding Holocaust, slavery to Nebraska education standards

Groene asked if the Legislature should consider the history and contributions of other groups like Irish Americans, who he said were discriminated against throughout history.

He called Chambers' proposal divisive, even racist toward white Americans, and encouraged senators to vote it down.

"I would also entertain, if Sen. Chambers would work with me, to change the language to just say genocide and slavery," Groene said.

"That doesn't name any race or nationality or point fingers at anybody," he said. "It's just plain bad human behavior. That's what we need to be teaching our children. Not who did it and how they did it and blame a whole subset of people for something only a few people did."

Chambers, who warned senators he would launch a filibuster on the omnibus bill if the Legislature defeated his amendment, said he had not laid blame for slavery at the feet of all white people.

"When you make a statement 'birds fly,' that means the birds that can fly, fly," Chambers said. "There are wingless birds that do not fly. If you want to include all birds, you would say 'All birds fly,' and that's when the scientists, the ornithologists would say, 'That's not correct.'