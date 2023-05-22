Shalina stated, “Friends of the falls are overflowing with joy from the contribution from Sertoma. The whole project has come together so quickly. it started with a few ladies in a meeting saying this needs to be seen through for the next generation, to its happening. We have had an outpouring of support to the cause. The City of Beatrice along with Gage County Foundation, Sertoma, Coffin Foundation, Exmark, Bill Scully and members of the public have been stellar in helping get it to this level.We have the funds to get the falls flowing once again. Our next goal is to get monetary donations to make the area aesthetically pleasing by adding lighting and flowers once again. Envision Landscaping has a donation box for that portion of the project, as well as the public being able to help by sending donations to Gage County Foundation/WATERFALL @ P.O. Box 493, Beatrice NE. The important thing is "WATERFALL" must be on the donations to have it go to this project. History will be restored, and the falls will be brought back to its glory days by the end of October of this year. Thanks so very much to everyone for your support in our project.”