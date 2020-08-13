Several counties see uptick in COVID-19 cases

Several counties that initially seemed to have success battling COVID-19 are now seeing large case surges. And it appears that much of the increase can be attributed to gatherings.
Sarpy County, which only has about 60% of the population of Lancaster County, now has more cases over the past 14 days.
The county just south of Douglas County has seen about half of its total cases since the start of July, including about 600 in just the past 2½ weeks, many of them tied to large groups of people getting together.
"These last two to three weeks, we have seen a number of cases that are tied to large family gatherings (i.e., vacations, parties) as well as gatherings that are associated with youth athletics — teams getting together for practices, tournaments and camps," said Sarah Schram, director of the Sarpy/Cass Health Department.
Gatherings also have been implicated in a surge in cases in Seward County.
The county next to Lancaster County has seen 59 cases in the past two weeks, including a COVID-19-related death — its second — announced Wednesday. In the four months previous to that, it had 70 total.
Laura McDougall, director of the Four Corners Health Department, said many of the recent cases can be linked to a couple of "clusters."
"Both situations involved celebratory parties which involved family and friends," McDougall said. "In each situation, there have been multiple people testing positive, and their close contacts have been in quarantine."
She said there have been a few other "sporadic" cases not linked to those gatherings.
Buffalo County, which in the early months of the pandemic had one of the lowest case counts among the state's largest counties, now has one of the highest. The central Nebraska county, which is home to Kearney, has 150 cases over the past two weeks, an average of more than 10 a day. More than one-third of the county's total cases have now occurred in the past 14 days.
Among recent outbreaks Kearney has seen are one among players and staff on the University of Nebraska at Kearney's sports teams and another among employees at the city's Target store.
Jeremy Eschliman, health director of the Two Rivers Public Health Department, said the uptick in cases was likely because of family gatherings and other social events, including those that took place around the Fourth of July.
Because of an uptick in hospitalized patients with COVID-19, Kearney Regional Medical Center, one of the city's two hospitals, reinstituted restrictions on most visitors starting Tuesday.
The department, which covers Buffalo and six other central Nebraska counties, said that as of Monday, the number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 had doubled from a week earlier.
Lincoln County, home to North Platte, also did well in the early months of the pandemic, with fewer than 100 cases from March through the final week of July. But it now has recorded close to 80 in the past two weeks, according to the West Central District Health Department, two dozen of those linked to an outbreak among cast members in a musical being performed by the North Platte Community Playhouse.
"The most important message that we have for our community right now is to practice social distancing and wear face coverings," the department said in a Facebook post over the weekend.
Some smaller counties have seen outbreaks that include small numbers of cases but huge percentage increases.
Nemaha County, for example, has recorded 20 cases in the past 14 days. In the previous 4½ months, it had 19 cases. Burt County has logged 24 cases in the past two weeks, after having only 17 total before that. Kearney County has seen 39 of its 62 total cases in the past 14 days.
At the other end of the spectrum, some smaller counties that saw huge early outbreaks linked to meatpacking plants have seen their case numbers drop sharply. Colfax County has had only 14 cases over the past 14 days and Saline County 23. Dakota County, which has had more than 1,900 cases overall, many linked to the Tyson meatpacking plant in Dakota City, has recorded only 39 cases over the past two weeks.
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported 29,244 cases and 356 deaths statewide as of Wednesday night.
Even in areas that aren't seeing COVID-19 spikes, large gatherings are still responsible for the bulk of cases that are still occurring.
The East-Central District Health Department, which includes Boone, Colfax, Nance and Platte counties, said in a news release Monday that many of the district's cases were coming from "birthday parties, weddings and funerals where people did not wear masks or practice social distancing."
Though cases statewide fell slightly last week, they were still up about 70% from a month ago, according to data from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
Cliff Robertson, CEO of CHI Health, said in a weekly update Wednesday that Nebraska's RT number, which measures the state's infection rate, is at 1.02 this week. Any value above 1 means infection rates are growing, he said.
Robertson said CHI Health, which has hospitals throughout the state, including in Lincoln, has seen its number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients grow to 76 this week, up 20 from last week, while the number of patients in intensive care is up 11 to 33 this week.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!