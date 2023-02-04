Sheila’s Bar and Grill will be reopening in Clatonia soon and the community will have a place to enjoy meals again.

After Legends relocated from Clatonia to Beatrice in 2019, Sheila and Dennis VanLaningham leased the building and operated a restaurant. Sheila had previously been a manager at Legends and saw an opportunity for the community.

After about a year, they decided to close, but members of the community asked them to reopen.

“The locals really wanted us back,” Sheila said.

The couple purchased the old bar and grill building in Clatonia, but the building itself was dilapidated.

“We knew the building was beyond repair and with the help of the fire department it was burned,” she said.

A new building was constructed on the site of the old bar and grill.

“The community has been so supportive and are actually helping us reopen in the new building. In early January they helped us move the new bar and fixtures into the building.”

Sheila said that the new bar was made out of concrete and was very heavy, but they had several friends that helped with the move. They were also able to save some cabinetry from behind the old bar to include in the new building.

Sheila works full-time for Schuerman Welding and Dennis is also employed full-time at Neapco.

“We have a great staff that we trust. They handle things at the bar during the day and we go after work,” she said.

She noted that they hope to open to the public in a couple of months, however, have had some delays in carpet and other needed items.

They plan to have a full menu with steaks, chicken fried steak and the original fried chicken recipe from the Red Rooster. They will also have the typical bar food.

“It’s been a lot of work, but we love our community and enjoy the people.”